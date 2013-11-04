(Updates with storm weakening, coordinates)
MEXICO CITY Nov 3 Tropical Storm Sonia weakened
as it approached the Pacific coast of Mexico on Sunday, but
threatened heavy rains over swaths of western Mexico that have
experienced major flooding over the past couple of months.
Sonia was churning 115 miles (185 km) east of the southern
tip of the Baja California peninsula and the center of the storm
was expected to reach the mainland coast early on Monday, the
Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest
advisory.
The weather system was traveling north-northeast at 17 miles
per hour (27 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64
kph), the NHC said. The storm was expected to weaken rapidly
after making landfall and dissipate over Mexico on Monday
afternoon, it added.
A tropical storm warning was in effect for a stretch of the
coast from the resort city of Mazatlan north to the town of
Altata, both in Sinaloa state.
Sonia was expected to produce rainfall of 3 to 10 inches (8
to 25 cm) in both Sinaloa and Durango states, the NHC said.
Mexico's national water commission said heavy rains could
extend to more than half a dozen other western and northern
states.
In September, Mexico suffered its worst flooding since
records began when storms Manuel and Ingrid converged from the
Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico, killing more than 150 people and
causing damage estimated at around $6 billion.
Last month, Hurricane Raymond caused some flooding as it
approached the Pacific resort cities of Acapulco and
Zihuantanejo, but no deaths or major damage was reported.
Sonia is the 18th named storm system during the current
eastern Pacific hurricane season, which began in May and is set
to conclude at the end of this month.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Noe Torres; Editing by
Simon Gardner and Sandra Maler)