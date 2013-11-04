MEXICO CITY Nov 4 Tropical Depression Sonia
dissipated over western Mexico on Monday, though the government
said there was a chance of continued rains over swaths of
western Mexico that experienced major flooding over the past
couple of months.
The remnants of Sonia were 80 miles (129 km) northeast of
Culiacan in western Mexico, the Miami-based U.S. National
Hurricane Center said, adding there were no longer any coastal
watches in effect.
In September, Mexico suffered its worst flooding since
records began when storms Manuel and Ingrid converged from the
Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico, killing more than 150 people and
causing damage estimated at around $6 billion.
And last month, Hurricane Raymond caused some flooding as it
approached the Pacific resort cities of Acapulco and
Zihuantanejo, though no deaths or major damage were reported.
Sonia was the 18th named storm system of this eastern
Pacific hurricane season, which began in May and is set to
conclude at the end of this month.
(Writing by Simon Gardner; editing by Doina Chiacu)