By Jared Ferrie
| SITTWE, Myanmar
SITTWE, Myanmar May 15 Authorities in Myanmar
struggled on Wednesday to evacuate tens of thousands of people,
most of them Rohingya Muslims, before a cyclone reaches camps in
low-lying regions that have been their home since ethnic and
religious unrest last year.
Cyclone Mahasen has already killed at least seven people and
displaced 3,881 in Sri Lanka, its Disaster Management Center
said on Tuesday.
The storm is moving north over the Bay of Bengal and is
expected to reach land early on Friday, hitting north of
Chittagong in Bangladesh.
The Myanmar government had planned to move 38,000 internally
displaced people, most of them Rohingya Muslims, by Tuesday but
many have refused to relocate from camps in Rakhine State in the
west of the country, afraid of the authorities' intentions.
At least 192 people were killed in June and October last
year in violence between ethnic Rakhine Buddhists and Rohingya,
who are denied citizenship by the government in Myanmar and
considered by many Buddhists to be immigrants from Bangladesh.
At a camp near the sea by Hmanzi Junction on the outskirts
of Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State, several people told
Reuters they would rather perish in the storm than evacuate.
"We arrived here last year because of the clashes between
Rakhine and Muslims. I lost everything. Both my mother and my
two young daughters died," said Hla Maung, 38, a Muslim.
"If the cyclone hits here, I will pray to Allah. Everyone
here wants to die in the storm because we lost everything last
year."
The U.N. Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs,
which is helping Myanmar's government in Rakhine State, said the
storm appeared to have weakened but could still threaten 8.2
million people in northeast India, Bangladesh and Myanmar.
Authorities in Bangladesh have told residents of outlying
islands to start evacuating. Fishing boats and other small boats
were warned to remain near the coast and not venture out to sea.
PRESIDENT URGES HELP FOR ALL
The evacuations in Myanmar are seen as a test of the
government's willingness to help the Rohingya, an impoverished,
long-persecuted people who bore the brunt of sectarian violence
in Rakhine State and suffered before that during half a century
of military rule.
Hla Maung and others had rejected efforts by the U.N.
refugee agency on Tuesday to move them to a nearby army
barracks. They were told early on Wednesday they could take
shelter in a school, but many still refused to go.
Most of the people in the camp had lived in Thandawli, a
village in the Sittwe region destroyed in last June's violence.
About 140,000 people were displaced in June and a second
wave of violence in October.
Even before the storm developed, the United Nations has said
about 69,000, most of them Rohingya Muslims, were living in
Rakhine State in accommodation at risk of flooding and other
damage during the rainy season, which starts this month.
It warned last week there could be a humanitarian
catastrophe if people were not evacuated.
One of a small convoy of boats carrying Rohingya Muslims
capsized at around midnight on Monday after hitting rocks off
Pauktaw in Rakhine State. Official media said 42 people had been
rescued but 58 were missing. Some reports have said eight bodies
were found.
Speaking at a coordination meeting for Cyclone Mahasen in
Yangon on Tuesday, President Thein Sein urged officials to use
the experience gained in 2008 after Cyclone Nargis killed up to
140,000 people in the Irrawaddy Delta, south of the main city,
Yangon. He stressed the need to treat everyone equally.
"Security, safety, food and health care are crucial. And
it's very important to carry out relief work on humanitarian
grounds for all regardless of race and religion," official
papers quoted him as saying.
Myanmar is a mainly Buddhist country but about 5 percent of
its 60 million people are Muslims. They face a growing
anti-Muslim campaign led by radical Buddhist monks and a Reuters
Special Report found apartheid-like policies were segregating
Muslims from Buddhists in Rakhine State.
(Additional reporting by Aung Hla Tun in YANGON, Ruma Paul in
DHAKA; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Robert Birsel)