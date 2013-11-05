NEW YORK Nov 5 Wyatt Earp was first into the
water, followed by Captain America, the Statue of Liberty, a nun
and a gorilla. As the surf barreled in, Superman, Beetlejuice
and dozens of others followed, struggling through the white
water, out to the waves.
The recovery from Superstorm Sandy's devastating passage a
year ago is far from complete in New York City's Rockaway Beach,
but celebrations like the annual "Nightmare on 90th" surf
contest quicken the healing.
Watched by a crowd of spectators, costumed contestants
paddled into the sunlit ocean last weekend accompanied by rock
music blaring from speakers on the beach in south Queens.
In Rockaway and countless neighborhoods along the New York
and New Jersey coastline, many residents remain displaced from
their homes. Others have left the shore for good.
The gathering provided respite for tight-knit Rockaway,
including many who have surfed here all their lives. It also
gave them a reason to party.
"It brings some psychological recovery for the
neighborhood," said Will Hallett, a stocky surfer who grew up in
the area and organized the contest.
"This gives everyone an excuse to get out here and have
fun," he said, standing between concrete pilings that had
supported the beach's wooden boardwalk before it was washed away
by the storm.
Around him, surfers prepared themselves for competition,
making last minute adjustments to their costumes. A matador
waved his red cape; Catwoman put on her mask.
HORROR MOVIE
Open to the Atlantic Ocean on a peninsular on the south
shore of Long Island, Rockaway Beach is just 15 miles (24 km)
from downtown Manhattan, but feels like a world away.
Even before the storm, it had a ramshackle, beachside charm
with its pitted streets, old clapboard houses and an elevated
train track running through its middle.
In the summer of 2012, 7.8 million people visited the
Rockaways to escape the heat of the city, swim in the ocean and
stroll the old boardwalk.
But Sandy turned the area overnight into a wasteland of
broken buildings and flooded streets. This summer, with repairs
ongoing, only 3.3 million people came, according to the New York
City Department of Parks and Recreation.
"It was like a horror movie," said Rashida Jackson in the
backyard of Sayra's, the new bar she co-owns on Rockaway Beach
Boulevard, two blocks from the beach.
Jackson, raised in Rockaway, signed the lease on the
property two months before Sandy struck. The space, submerged
under 7 feet (2.1 meters) of water, needed gutting after the
storm and eventually opened this summer.
One year on, much has been done to repair the damage. More
than $140 million has been invested in Rockaway Beach alone
since the storm, including works on the boardwalk, the parks
department said.
But locals say it's still not back to what it was.
Ali Sala, who works at a deli on Rockaway Beach Boulevard,
said two of his boss's other businesses remain closed. All in
all, the hurricane cost the business $80,000, Sala said.
"Not many people are around anymore," Sala said. "People
didn't come back."
'A SAVING GRACE'
Last year, "Nightmare on 90th" took place on Oct. 27, just
as Hurricane Sandy was churning north through the Atlantic. The
waves in New York were already beginning to pick up.
Two days later, Sandy made landfall in New York and New
Jersey.
The surfing community was instrumental in the immediate
cleanup. The Rockaway Beach Surf Club became a gathering point
for volunteers before the Federal Emergency Management Agency or
Red Cross arrived.
Groups organized donations and helped allocate volunteers to
gut or rebuild damaged homes in the Rockaway area.
"To have the surf club set things up was a saving grace,"
said Beth Perkins, whose bungalow was flooded during the storm.
Despite the lingering issues, including homeowners waiting for
city funding to rebuild their homes, Perkins remains positive.
"I do believe we will be back, but it will take some time,"
she said.
Evidence of Sandy's lasting impact was all around as the
surfers gathered. But for that afternoon at least, few seemed to
care. Spectators sipped on cans of beer, contestants posed for
photographs. The master of ceremonies, dressed as Batman, got
some people dancing.
The contest itself was hard fought. The waves reached 4 feet
(1.2 meters), sometimes higher. The nun lost her coif in the
surf; Wyatt Earp lost his chaps.
Earp, with his thick mustache and silver sheriff's badge,
was unperturbed. When he won the prize for best wave of the day,
he made pistols of his hands and shot from the hip. The watching
crowd, squinting into the falling sun, cheered him.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
Jim Loney)