June 19 Tropical Depression Two that formed over
the northwestern Caribbean Sea was moving over the southern Bay
of Campeche, home to key Mexican oil operations, U.S. government
forecasters said early Wednesday.
The depression was located about 110 miles (175 km) north
east of Coatzacoalcos, a major port city in the southern part of
Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55
km/h).
"On the forecast track, the center of the depression will
move over the southern Bay of Campeche today and tonight and
reach the coast in the state of Veracruz by late tonight or
early Thursday," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.
The depression could be near tropical storm strength when it
approaches the coast of Mexico, the NHC added.