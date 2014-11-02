MEXICO CITY Nov 2 Tropical storm Vance in the Pacific became a category 1 hurricane on Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, adding that although it was not currently headed for Mexico's southwest coast, it was forecast to change course.

On Sunday morning, Vance was about 535 miles (861 km) south-southwest of the port of Manzanillo, blowing maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 kmh) and heading northwest at 15 mph (24 kmh).

"A turn toward the north with some decrease in forward speed is forecast over the next 48 hours," the NHC said. It also said Vance should strengthen over the next day before weakening by late Monday.

The NHC said Vance was not yet threatening Mexico's coastal areas.

Mexico's Baja California suffered its worst storm damage on record when Hurricane Odile descended on the peninsula in September, stranding thousands of tourists, battering hotels and sparking power cuts and widespread looting. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)