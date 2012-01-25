LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Eric Daniels, the former group
chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group is joining StormHarbour
as principal and senior adviser with immediate effect the firm
said on Wednesday.
Daniels, who retired from Lloyds a year ago, has the highest
profile yet of any of the professionals that have joined the
independent boutique investment bank which was formed early in
2009.
"Eric's extensive industry insight, distinguished track
record, proven leadership qualities and broad network of
relationships within and outside the financial services sector
are invaluable," said Antonio Cacorino, managing principal and
one of the co-founders of StormHarbour.
Based in StormHarbour's London office, Daniels will be a
powerful calling card for the firm as it attempts to ramp up a
business based on helping its, mostly financial institution
group (FIG), client base readjust after the credit crunch.
StormHabour has four business lines: capital markets, sales
and trading, advisory/solution and alternative asset management.