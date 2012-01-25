LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Eric Daniels, the former group chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group is joining StormHarbour as principal and senior adviser with immediate effect the firm said on Wednesday.

Daniels, who retired from Lloyds a year ago, has the highest profile yet of any of the professionals that have joined the independent boutique investment bank which was formed early in 2009.

"Eric's extensive industry insight, distinguished track record, proven leadership qualities and broad network of relationships within and outside the financial services sector are invaluable," said Antonio Cacorino, managing principal and one of the co-founders of StormHarbour.

Based in StormHarbour's London office, Daniels will be a powerful calling card for the firm as it attempts to ramp up a business based on helping its, mostly financial institution group (FIG), client base readjust after the credit crunch.

StormHabour has four business lines: capital markets, sales and trading, advisory/solution and alternative asset management.