By Alex Chambers
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Eric Daniels, the former group
chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, is joining StormHarbour
as principal and senior adviser with immediate effect, the firm
said on Wednesday.
Daniels, who retired from Lloyds a year ago, has the highest
profile yet of any of the professionals that have joined the
independent boutique investment bank, which was formed early in
2009.
"Eric's extensive industry insight, distinguished track
record, proven leadership qualities and broad network of
relationships within and outside the financial services sector
are invaluable," said Antonio Cacorino, managing principal and
one of the co-founders of StormHarbour.
Based in StormHarbour's London office, Daniels will be a
powerful calling card for the firm as it attempts to ramp up a
business based on helping its mostly financial institution group
(FIG) client base readjust after the credit crunch.
"Having been around the circuit, I've evolved businesses
through the growth cycle. I'll be able to help signal where we
need to head," said Daniels.
StormHarbour has four business lines: capital markets, sales
and trading, advisory/solution and alternative asset management.
"In many ways it's part of the re-launch. I always felt that
if we wanted to go to the next step, we had to bring in
high-calibre people -- different types of people to give us
intellectual capital," said Cacorino.
In September, StormHarbour hired well-known FIG banker, Amir
Hoveyda as a managing principal.
StormHarbour aims to broker asset sales from financial
institutions which need to deleverage. These institions have
in-house execution and distribution capability, but are
unwilling to be identified as sellers.
"Eric brings a lot of things. He's been a CEO of banks in
good and troubled times across various economic cycles,"
Cacorino said.
After Lloyds purchased HBOS, Daniels worked for three years
restructuring its balance sheet and also intensively managing
its capital and liquidity.
"I have spent three years doing that, so hopefully some of
those lessons will be immediately applicable."