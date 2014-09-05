Sept 5 Storm Real Estate ASA : * Extension of agreement with LLC PSI * Says signed via its subsidiary CJSC Grifon in Russia extension to its lease

agreements with LLC PSI in St Petersburg * Says the two agreements' expiry dates are now December 31, 2024 and April 30,

2025 respectively * The parties have agreed a rent reduction of 15% from the expiry date of the

original agreements * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage