BRIEF-Associated Banc-Corp reports Q1 earnings of $0.35 per share
Sept 5 Storm Real Estate ASA : * Extension of agreement with LLC PSI * Says signed via its subsidiary CJSC Grifon in Russia extension to its lease
agreements with LLC PSI in St Petersburg * Says the two agreements' expiry dates are now December 31, 2024 and April 30,
2025 respectively * The parties have agreed a rent reduction of 15% from the expiry date of the
original agreements * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* TriState Capital reports first quarter 2017 financial results