NEW YORK Nov 1 PBF Energy said on Thursday it
was loading trucks at its 190,000 barrel per day refinery in
Delaware City to bring gasoline and diesel to the Northern New
Jersey and New York region, where Hurricane Sandy wreaked havoc
on the refining oil infrastructure, leaving many service
stations without gas.
The company said the Coast Guard had reopened the Delaware
Bay to marine traffic.
"On the supply side, some of our customers from Northern New
Jersey are responding to terminal- and pipeline-related issues
in that region by loading fuel trucks at our Delaware City, DE
rack," said Michael Karlovich, a spokesman for the company.