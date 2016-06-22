STOCKHOLM, June 22 ** Sweden's Storytel buys book publisher Norstedts for enterprise value of 152 mln SEK ($18.4 million)

** Storytel is a provider of subscription service for e-books and sound books

** Acquisition is fast-growing Storytel's latest in a string of deals to buy book publishers

** Norstedts, founded in 1823, had sales of 435 mln SEK in 2015

** Norstedts authors include David Lagercrantz, author of sequel to Stieg Larsson's Millennium trilogy

** Seller is KF, The Swedish Cooperative Union

