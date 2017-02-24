BRIEF-Langold Real Estate appoints CFO
May 29Langold Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Tu Xiaoli as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/RjLMQO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Summary:
**European shares extend losses
**STOXX 600 erases weekly gain, now down 0.8 pct
**FTSE 100 falls to two-week lows
**Trading driven by raft of earnings updates
**Saipem bottom of STOXX after glum results
**RBS posts $8.7 bln loss, ninth straight year of losses
**Italian banks hit 11-week low (Reporting by Helen Reid)
* US firm bought real estate NPLs from China Huarong -source (Adds China NPL market, Shorevest to service Bain portfolio)