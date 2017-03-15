* Many Catholics granted Lenten Friday dispensation
* Americans eat 70 mln lbs of corned beef on St. Patrick's
Day
* Retail beef prices hovering near 3-year lows
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, March 15 In recent weeks, the U.S. meat
industry has found itself wrestling with a culinary conundrum:
Would American Roman Catholics be able to eat corned beef this
St. Patrick's Day?
Traditionally in the United States, the Feast of St. Patrick
- a celebration of Irish culture, and renowned for all things
green - calls for a family meal featuring corned beef and
cabbage.
But this year, the holiday will fall on a Friday during
Lent, the season when many Christians observe a period of
fasting and repentance. Catholics are required to abstain from
eating meat on Fridays during Lent.
So meat packers and restaurants breathed easier after dozens
of church leaders around the country recently granted
dispensations to the corned-beef faithful.
At least 80 of the nearly 200 U.S. Catholic dioceses have
issued some form of exemption on avoiding meat on St. Patrick's
Day, including those in Chicago, Boston and Atlanta, according
to the Catholic News Agency.
In Omaha, Nebraska, Archbishop George Lucas said Catholics
in his archdiocese could eat beef on March 17 as long as they
abstained from it on March 18.
Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller of San Antonio, in the top
U.S. cattle producing state of Texas, said Catholics could eat
corned beef provided they substituted a comparable penance.
The seasonal demand for the stringy, salted hunks of meat is
usually a time of economic cheer for country's beef sector, when
sales boom.
St. Patrick's Day and the Fourth of July are the top two
holidays for U.S. beef consumption at home, according to the
National Cattlemen's Beef Association trade group.
Corned beef sales account for less than 1 percent of total
retail beef sales during the rest of the year - but jump to 9
percent in March, NCBA said.
The largest U.S corned beef producer, Colorado Premium,
accounts for 30 to 40 percent of about 70 million pounds of
corned beef consumed on St. Patrick's Day, and sources its meat
from JBS SA, Tyson Foods Inc and others,
company spokesman Zack Henderson said.
Such volume is expected to help offset the tight margins
that have challenged beef processors in recent months, analysts
said.
Overall, U.S. beef retail prices are hovering at three-year
lows amid heavy supplies, according to U.S. Department of
Agriculture data. For the week ending March 8, choice brisket
price averaged $1.50 per pound, down 18 cents from last year and
the lowest since the $1.41 average for the same period in 2013.
(Editing by P.J. Huffstutter and Matthew Lewis)