* Rasperia Trading Ltd raises stake to 25 pct from 19.4 pct
* Sellers are core shareholders Haselsteiner, Raifeisen,
Uniqa
* Strabag's option for 26 pct of Transstroy expires
VIENNA, July 15 Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska
has raised his stake in Austrian builder Strabag to 25
percent plus 1 share, giving him a blocking minority in the
company, Strabag said on Tuesday.
Strabag said Deripaska's Rasperia Trading Ltd investment
vehicle had paid around 123 million euros ($168 million) to
increase its stake from 19.4 percent, exercising a call option.
The blocking minority gives Deripaska certain veto rights
over key company decisions.
Rasperia, a subsidiary of Basic Element, bought the shares
from the other core shareholders - the Haselsteiner family,
lender Raiffeisen and insurer Uniqa.
Following the transaction, Raiffeisen and Uniqa together
hold 26.5 percent of Strabag, the Haselsteiner family 25.5
percent, Rasperia 25 percent plus one share, Strabag 10 percent
in treasury shares and the remaining 13 percent in free float.
Separately, Strabag said had let its option expire to buy 26
percent of Basic Element's civil engineering arm, Transstroy,
and it would get back half of the 70 million euros it had paid
upfront for now and the rest by 2018.
Strabag said it wanted to give Transstroy a chance to
succeed in its restructuring plans, and it might still try to
buy the 26 percent in future. The company had said in March the
deal was on ice.
"We extended our due diligence until 2018," a spokeswoman
said. "The payment is to show the seriousness of our intention."
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jane Baird and Jane
Merriman)