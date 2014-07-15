VIENNA, July 15 Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has raised his stake in Austrian builder Strabag to 25 percent plus 1 share, giving him a blocking minority in the company, Strabag said on Tuesday.

Strabag said Deripaska's Rasperia Trading Ltd investment vehicle had paid around 123 million euros ($168 million) to increase its stake from 19.4 percent, exercising a call option.

Rasperia, a subsidiary of Basic Element, bought the shares from the other core shareholders - the Haselsteiner family, lender Raiffeisen and insurer Uniqa. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jane Baird)