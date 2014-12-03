FRANKFURT Dec 3 Austrian builder Strabag
said it won a contract to build a new production plant
for Volkswagen commercial vehicles in Poland, in
what it said was one of the largest automobile investments in
Europe.
Strabag has been commissioned to build three of the five
production and industrial buildings planned at the site in
Wrzesnia, Poland by the middle of 2015, the company said,
without saying how much the contract was worth.
Volkswagen plans to manufacture the next generation of its
VW Crafter delivery van in the new factory, to be built in
Bialotezyce near Wrzesnia, about 50 kms (31.1 miles) from
Poznan.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)