VIENNA, July 18 Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska has raised his stake in Austrian construction group Strabag SE to 17.6 percent by exercising options to buy a 0.6 percent stake from fellow large shareholders, the company said on Wednesday.

Deripaska paid the Haselsteiner group 19.25 euros apiece for a block of nearly 343,000 shares. If it paid the same price to other shareholders, the deal would have cost Deripaska around 13.2 million euros ($16 million).

Strabag shares were trading at 18.41 euros, down 0.5 percent, at 0849 GMT.

Deripaska's Rasperia Trading Ltd is one of four core Strabag shareholders along with the Haselsteiner group, Raiffeisen NOe-Wien bank and insurer Uniqa.

Rasperia holds an option to buy a further 7.4 percent stake from the other core shareholders by July 2014.

($1 = 0.8188 euro) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Editing by Dan Lalor)