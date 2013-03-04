VIENNA, March 4 Austrian construction group Strabag is interested in buying German rival Hochtief's services division that is up for sale, it said on Monday.

"Strabag Property & Facility Services is one of Germany's biggest service providers so presumably there is a perfect strategic fit between our and Hochtief's services businesses," Strabag said in response to an inquiry.

It said it could not comment on a potential price until it had a chance to review the businesses in more detail.

Hochtief, controlled by Spanish group ACS, is expecting to get up to 170 million euros ($220 million) for the division, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche said on Saturday.

Interest from a range of European companies has driven up the price, it said, quoting an un-named manager.

Finland's YIT, Denmark's ISS, Vinci and Cofely of France, Strabag and German rival Bilfinger were all interested, the magazine said.

Hochtief said on Thursday last week it would sell its service businesses, which have more than 5,500 employees, as part of plans to concentrate on its construction activities. ($1=0.7702 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)