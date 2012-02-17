MILAN Feb 17 A consortium led by Austria's Strabag has signed a 1.7 billion euro ($2.2 billion) contract to build a portion of a highway in Northern Italy, the awarding company Autostrada Pedemontana Lombarda said in a statement on Friday.

The agreement comes after an Italian administrative court rejected a request from a rival bidder to freeze the contract, which had been won by the Strabag-led group, which includes Italian contractors Maltauro, FINCOSIT and ADANTI, Pedemontana Lombarda added.

The request was presented by a rival consortium led by Impregilo and included Italy's Consorzio Cooperative Costruzioni, Astaldi, Pizzarotti and Gavio's Itinera.($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)