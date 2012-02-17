BRIEF-Metlife names Susan Podlogar Chief Human Resources Officer
* Named Susan Podlogar as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer
MILAN Feb 17 A consortium led by Austria's Strabag has signed a 1.7 billion euro ($2.2 billion) contract to build a portion of a highway in Northern Italy, the awarding company Autostrada Pedemontana Lombarda said in a statement on Friday.
The agreement comes after an Italian administrative court rejected a request from a rival bidder to freeze the contract, which had been won by the Strabag-led group, which includes Italian contractors Maltauro, FINCOSIT and ADANTI, Pedemontana Lombarda added.
The request was presented by a rival consortium led by Impregilo and included Italy's Consorzio Cooperative Costruzioni, Astaldi, Pizzarotti and Gavio's Itinera.($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)
* Named Susan Podlogar as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Canadian Legislative Covered Bonds: Peer Review https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898956 NEW YORK, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a peer review report for the six Canadian legislative mortgage covered bonds programs rated by the agency. The 'AAA' breakeven asset percentage (AP) of the six Canadian legislative mortgage covered bonds programs on average has declined to 92.2% from 93.3% follow