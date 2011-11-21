* Confirms sees 185 mln eur net profit in 2011

* Sees 2012 output at 14.3 bln eur

VIENNA Nov 21 Austrian building group Strabag SE confirmed its full-year outlook on Monday, saying that a profit warning at its German unit would not hit the group's overall forecast.

It said 2011 net income after minorities should be 185 million euros ($250 million) and slightly raised its operating earnings outlook to 340 million euros.

"For 2012, Strabag remains convinced of growing at most with inflation across all markets and of raising its output to approximately 14.3 billion euros," it said in a statement.

Its German unit had said earlier it would not be able to achieve a slight increase in operating earnings this year as planned.

Strabag SE shares were trading down 3.6 percent by 1241 GMT, compared to the European sector index, which was 3.2 percent lower. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Michael Shields)