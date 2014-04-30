VIENNA, April 30 Austria builder Strabag
said on Wednesday it would more than double its 2013
dividend to 0.45 euros per share from 0.20 euros after an 87
percent jump in full-year net profit.
The earnings rise to 114 million euros ($158 million) was
less than the 124 million euros average estimate in a Reuters
poll of analysts, but the dividend was slightly higher than the
expected 0.43 euros.
In February, Strabag had reported a 3 percent drop in 2013
output amid scarce infrastructure funding and price pressure in
Europe, but said it expected this to remain stable in 2014.
It said it also expected stable earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) this year, after it made 262 million euros in 2013.
Strabag said an expected decline in Poland in 2013 following
the end of a construction boom and project-related reductions in
Canada, Benelux and Romania were nearly balanced out by
increases in markets including Hungary, Austria and Africa.
"Our group's broad diversification is proving to be the best
form of crisis insurance," Chief Executive Thomas Birtel said in
a statement.
($1 = 0.7237 Euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)