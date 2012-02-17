* Says aims for stable 2012 results

* Says 2011 output 14.33 billion EUR, up 12 percent

* Targets 2012 EBIT of more than 300 million EUR (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, Feb 17 Austrian construction group Strabag SE aims to keep operating profit nearly steady this year despite the uncertainty over economic growth, austerity drives and customer financing, it said on Friday.

Emerging Europe's biggest builder said it was aiming for 2012 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) above 300 million euros ($395 million), which it called "stable".

Strabag has not yet released full 2011 results but forecast in November it would make EBIT of 340 million euros.

Its output rose 12 percent last year to 14.3 billion euros, a level it expected to match this year.

It said solid demand in Germany, improved niche businesses such as railways and evironmental technology, and better conditions in the Czech Republic may offset weakness in Poland after a boom linked to the 2012 European soccer championships.

Orders on hand fell 9 percent to 13.4 billion euros at the end of last year, mainly due to a tailing off in Poland after preparations for the soccer championships it is co-hosting with Ukraine this year. ($1 = 0.7597 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)