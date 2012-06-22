VIENNA, June 22 Strabag SE Chief Executive Hans Peter Haselsteiner plans to step down in 2014 and has proposed fellow management board member Thomas Birtel to replace him, the Austrian construction group said on Friday.

The supervisory board still needs to approve the change, it said in a statement that also announced plans to revamp top management to focus on regions rather than business segments.

