* Q3 EBIT down 6 pct to 191 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 216 mln

* Q3 net profit up 3 pct to 123.2 mln vs poll avg 131 mln

* Keeps 2011 outlook despite debt crisis (Adds details and background)

VIENNA, Nov 30 Austrian construction group Strabag is counting on diversification to protect it from tough markets in 2012 after shrugging off Europe's debt crisis so far.

"The turbulence in Europe caused by the euro debt crisis has so far not affected the output or the expected results of Strabag," Chief Executive Hans Peter Haselsteiner said of increases in nine-month revenue and earnings.

He reiterated the company's cautious outlook for 2012.

"If the economic framework does not change -- i.e. if the financing environment for our private and industrial clients does not worsen and there is no recovery of state spending in the Strabag core markets -- then the construction sector should remain stable in 2012," he said.

That meant emerging Europe's biggest construction group would grow no faster than inflation, he added in the interim report, reiterating comments last week when Strabag had confirmed its 2011 outlook despite a profit warning at its German unit.

Haselsteiner said Strabag's spread of regional and segmental businesses had saved it from losses. "We will therefore continue to pursue this strategy in order to be prepared for difficult markets."

Strabag expects 2011 net income after minorities of 185 million euros ($246.7 million) and operating earnings of 340 million euros.

Third-quarter net profit after minorities rose a worse-than-expected 3 percent to 123.2 million euros while earnings before interest and tax fell 6 percent to 191 million, lagging the average estimate of 216 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its order backlog of 14.06 billion at the end of September was down 5 percent year on year, which it attributed mostly to the cancellation of projects in Libya amid a civil war there.

High orders for infrastructure programmes in Poland a year ago are being worked off now. Orders in Austria and Romania rose thanks to projects including the Koralm tunnel in Styria and several new road construction orders in Romania, it said. ($1 = 0.7499 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Erica Billingham)