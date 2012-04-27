* 2011 EBIT 334.8 mln eur vs company forecast 340 mln

VIENNA, April 27 Austrian construction group Strabag SE said its 2012 operating profit goal was "very ambitious" given a challenging business environment and public-sector austerity drives that put pressure on infrastructure spending.

It reported on Friday 2011 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 12 percent to 335 million euros ($443 million), just shy of its own 340 million forecast from November.

It lifted its dividend to 0.60 euro from 0.55 euro per share.

Emerging Europe's biggest builder had said in February it was aiming for 2012 EBIT above 300 million euros. .

"In the face of the economic environment - economic growth in the individual markets, the amount of public spending, and the financing environment for clients - Strabag describes its EBIT guidance for the 2012 financial year of more than 300 million euros as 'more than ambitious'," it said.

It reiterated it expected 2012 output to hold steady at around 14.3 billion euros.

Dwindling volumes for infrastructure projects did not hit the group in 2011 as it worked off previous orders, but this was about to change, it said.

"Strabag expects a continued unfavourable environment for transportation infrastructures in 2012. An additional burden will be the weakened demand for construction in Poland after the European Football Championship," it said.

"On the other hand, Strabag expects to see continued solid business in the German building construction and civil engineering segment, as well as improved results in niche markets such as railway construction or environmental technology." ($1 = 0.7559 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor and Helen Massy-Beresford)