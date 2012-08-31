* Q2 EBIT loss 2.1 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 21 mln profit

* Maintains lowered guidance from July (Adds details and background)

ALPBACH, Austria Aug 31 Strabag SE. emerging Europe's biggest construction group, swing to a second quarter operating loss, missing market expectations as one-off items weighed.

It had a loss before interest and tax of 2.1 million euros ($2.6 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had expected second-quarter EBIT to fall 87 percent to 21 million euros.

It cited 43 million euros in damage compensation expenses for a ruling by a tribunal regarding the failed acquisition of Cemex activities in Hungary and Austria, a ruling Strabag has appealed.

It also took a hit from the inclusion of an equity investment in a cement company in central and eastern Europe, it said on Friday without identifying the company.

Its output volume in the quarter fell 1.5 percent to 3.77 billion euros, while its order backlog stood at 15.12 billion at the end of June, up 2 percent year on year.

Strabag kept its reduced outlook after warning in late July it would not hit its ambitious 2012 target to generate operating profit of 300 million euros.

It said at the time it expected to reach only around two-thirds of that level. It cited delays by authorities in central and eastern Europe in dealing with payment claims, the "cautious valuation" of some construction projects and a "ruinous price war in the raw materials business".

The Austrian group has faced a relentless price squeeze as cash-strapped governments hold back projects and rivals fight to win contracts at any price, Chief Executive Peter Haselsteiner told Reuters on July 5..

Haselsteiner said at the time he still considered the target of a maximum 10 percent drop in operating profit to be extremely ambitious for the company, whose main markets are Germany, Austria and central and eastern Europe.

Poland is proving especially tough for European builders this year as a boom in infrastructure projects ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer championships ends after triggering price wars that put some companies out of business.

Strabag is Europe's fourth-biggest construction firm after France's Vinci, Spain's ACS group and French conglomerate Bouygues.

($1 = 0.8001 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)