* Q2 EBIT loss 2.1 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 21 mln profit
* Maintains lowered guidance from July
ALPBACH, Austria Aug 31 Strabag SE.
emerging Europe's biggest construction group, swing to a second
quarter operating loss, missing market expectations as one-off
items weighed.
It had a loss before interest and tax of 2.1 million euros
($2.6 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had expected
second-quarter EBIT to fall 87 percent to 21 million euros.
It cited 43 million euros in damage compensation expenses
for a ruling by a tribunal regarding the failed acquisition of
Cemex activities in Hungary and Austria, a ruling Strabag has
appealed.
It also took a hit from the inclusion of an equity
investment in a cement company in central and eastern Europe, it
said on Friday without identifying the company.
Its output volume in the quarter fell 1.5 percent to 3.77
billion euros, while its order backlog stood at 15.12 billion at
the end of June, up 2 percent year on year.
Strabag kept its reduced outlook after warning in late July
it would not hit its ambitious 2012 target to generate operating
profit of 300 million euros.
It said at the time it expected to reach only around
two-thirds of that level. It cited delays by authorities in
central and eastern Europe in dealing with payment claims, the
"cautious valuation" of some construction projects and a
"ruinous price war in the raw materials business".
The Austrian group has faced a relentless price squeeze as
cash-strapped governments hold back projects and rivals fight to
win contracts at any price, Chief Executive Peter Haselsteiner
told Reuters on July 5..
Haselsteiner said at the time he still considered the target
of a maximum 10 percent drop in operating profit to be extremely
ambitious for the company, whose main markets are Germany,
Austria and central and eastern Europe.
Poland is proving especially tough for European builders
this year as a boom in infrastructure projects ahead of the Euro
2012 soccer championships ends after triggering price wars that
put some companies out of business.
Strabag is Europe's fourth-biggest construction firm after
France's Vinci, Spain's ACS group and French
conglomerate Bouygues.
($1 = 0.8001 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)