SINGAPORE Aug 28 Straco Corp Ltd,
which focuses on tourism businesses in China, said it plans to
acquire the giant Singapore Flyer ferris wheel in downtown
Singapore for S$140 million ($112 million).
The iconic Singapore Flyer was put in receivership last
year, just five years after it was launched with the ambition of
becoming a main tourist attraction in the city-state.
Singapore-listed Straco earned all its revenues from China
last year where it operates two aquariums in Shanghai and Xiamen
and a cable-car business in the western province of Shaanxi.
China Poly Group Corp, a state-owned conglomerate
mainly in defence products and real estate businesses, owns a
21.84 percent stake in Straco and is its second-largest
shareholder.
Straco said it will fund the acquisition through credit
facilities and internal resources.
($1 = 1.24 Singapore dollars)
