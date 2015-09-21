BRIEF-Glacier Media reports qtrly adjusted revenue $55.4 million
* Glacier Media Inc says qtrly adjusted cash flow from operations per share $0.06
Sept 21 Canadian oilfield services provider Total Energy Services Inc said on Monday it offered to buy Strad Energy Services Ltd for C$2.90 per share.
Strad shareholders will have an option to receive C$2.90 in cash or C$1.35 in cash plus 0.10 of a Total common share for every share held.
Total's C$2.90 per share offer represents an 11.50 percent premium to Strad's Monday close on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The offer of $2.90 per share values Strad at C$108.3 million ($81.7 million) based on the company's total outstanding shares as of June 30.
($1 = 1.3251 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* CANCER GENETICS INC ANNOUNCES 15% REVENUE INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 OVER 2016 ON STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH WHILE CONTINUING ON PATH TO PROFITABILITY