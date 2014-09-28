LONDON, Sept 28 British entrepreneur Hugh Osmond
has acquired restaurant chain Strada from Tragus Group through
his investment vehicle Sun Capital in a 37 million pounds ($60
million) deal.
Sun Capital said in a statement on Sunday that it had
acquired 43 Strada restaurants from Tragus, which is also the
owner of the Cafe Rouge and Bella Italia chains.
Osmond, who co-led the stock market flotation of Pizza
Express in 1993 and later founded pubs chain Punch Taverns
, said Sun Capital had "big plans to invest in the
business and expand it".
(1 US dollar = 0.6155 British pound)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Michael Urquhart)