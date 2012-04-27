British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
VIENNA, April 27 Austrian construction group Strabag SE said its 2012 operating profit goal was "very ambitious", while reporting 2011 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 335 million euros ($443 million), just shy of its own 340 million forecast from November.
Emerging Europe's biggest builder had said in February it was aiming for 2012 EBIT above 300 million euros. .
It lifted its dividend to 0.60 euro on Friday from 0.55 euro. ($1 = 0.7559 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.