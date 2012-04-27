VIENNA, April 27 Austrian construction group Strabag SE said its 2012 operating profit goal was "very ambitious", while reporting 2011 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 335 million euros ($443 million), just shy of its own 340 million forecast from November.

Emerging Europe's biggest builder had said in February it was aiming for 2012 EBIT above 300 million euros. .

It lifted its dividend to 0.60 euro on Friday from 0.55 euro. ($1 = 0.7559 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)