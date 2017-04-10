BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc , a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion.
The No.2 U.S. carrier said it would offer $95.63 per share, a premium of 162.1 percent to Straight Path's Friday close. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results