April 10 U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc , a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion.

The No.2 U.S. carrier said it would offer $95.63 per share, a premium of 162.1 percent to Straight Path's Friday close. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)