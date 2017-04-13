April 13 Straight Path Communications Inc , which agreed to be bought by AT&T Inc for $1.25 billion, said on Thursday it had received a letter from a third party that was considering topping AT&T's offer.

Straight Path said the party, which it did not name, had made a bid to acquire the company before AT&T's offer.

AT&T, which earlier this week agreed to buy the holder of licenses to wireless spectrum in an all-stock deal, could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)