BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Straight Path Communications Inc said on Tuesday it received a $104.64 per-share all-stock buyout offer from a "multi-national telecommunications company", which it said was superior to AT&T Inc's offer of $95.63 per share.
Reuters had earlier reported that Verizon Communications Inc was considering topping AT&T's bid.
AT&T agreed to buy Straight Path, a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal on April 10.
Straight Path said it has notified AT&T of the offer and the telecom company has five days to match or exceed the new offer. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.