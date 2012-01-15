MELBOURNE Jan 16 Mining and exploration
company Straits Resources and its partner Argonaut
have lost a court appeal to explore an area in South
Australia that they believe holds huge copper and gold
resources, the companies said on Monday.
The ruling by the Supreme Court of South Australia overturns
an approval given by a state minister for drilling on the
Torrens tenement, with the court saying the minister should have
bowed to Aboriginal owners as it is a heritage site.
Argonaut's shares sank 10 percent to A$0.045 after the
ruling was announced, while Straits Resources' shares were yet
to start trading.
"This is obviously a very disappointing outcome," Argonaut
Chairman Patrick Elliott said in a statement.
"The interpretation of the AHA (Aboriginal Heritage Act)
contained in this judgment has the potential to prevent any
development in South Australia on land where traditional
ownership can be asserted," he said.
Under the Torrens Joint Venture, Straits can earn a 70
percent interest in Torrens.
