BRIEF-Japan's antitrust regulator to end its probe into Amazon Japan-Nikkei
* Japan's antitrust regulator to end its probe into amazon japan-nikkei Source text :(http://s.nikkei.com/2su8n9T) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 4 Stratasys Ltd : * Up 11.4 percent to $71.60 in premarket after Q4 results, outlook
* Japan's antitrust regulator to end its probe into amazon japan-nikkei Source text :(http://s.nikkei.com/2su8n9T) Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: