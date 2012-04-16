* Combined 3D printer makers valued at about $1.4 bln

* Stratasys shareholders to own 55 pct of combined company

* Stratasys adopts poison pill to deter unsolicited bids

By Sayantani Ghosh

April 16 Israel's Objet Ltd dropped plans for an IPO and instead will merge with fellow 3D printer maker Stratasys Inc in a stock deal valuing the combined companies at about $1.4 billion.

The new concern, which will be 55 percent owned by Stratasys shareholders, will be headed by Objet CEO David Reis. Stratasys CEO Scott Crump will become full-time chairman.

Shares of Stratasys rose as much as 26 percent to $45.48 on the Nasdaq while those of rival 3D Systems Corp rose 12 percent to $27.44, the highest for both stocks in nearly a year.

Objet filed with U.S. regulators on March 22 to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering.

At the time, Objet was already in talks with Stratasys but wanted to keep its options open, Reis said in a telephone interview.

As of April 13, Stratasys had a market valuation of about $766 million.