Feb 2 Stratasys Ltd cut its 2014
adjusted profit estimates for the second time and said it took a
$100 million-$110 million charge in the fourth quarter related
to its MakerBot home 3D printers business, which it acquired in
2013.
Stratasys' shares fell 28 percent in post-market trading on
Monday after the company also forecast full-year 2015 revenue
below estimates.
Stratasys, which mostly makes industrial printers that sell
for $15,000-$750,000, bought MakerBot to offer products starting
at just over $1,000.
The company said the MakerBot business was hit by issues
related to new products and distribution in the fourth quarter.
While 3D printers are increasingly being used to make
industrial prototypes and specialized tools, sales of home 3D
printers have not taken off yet.
Stratasys also said it would increase spending in 2015 to
expand its product offerings.
The company forecast revenue of $940 million-$960 million
for 2015 and adjusted profit of $2.07-$2.24 per share.
Analysts were expecting a profit of $2.91 per share and
revenue of $1.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the full year ended December 2014, Stratasys estimated a
loss of $129 million-$116 million, or $2.32-$2.58 per share, on
revenue of $748 million-$750 million.
On an adjusted basis, it now estimate a profit of $1.97 to
$2.03 per share below the the previous forecast of $2.21-$2.31.
Analysts had expected a profit of $2.25 per share on revenue
of $763.6 million.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das
and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)