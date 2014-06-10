Dubai bank Emirates NBD Q1 net profit rises 4 pct
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
June 10 Stratcorp Ltd :
* Is not aware of any further steps taken by Kose-Kose Investments Ltd to enroll its application to place co under supervision and business rescue on opposed motion roll
* Their application was struck from urgent roll on Feb 28, 2014 in North Gauteng High Court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
BEIJING, April 19 China is set to allow some mid-sized banks to issue asset-backed securities (ABS) with bad loans as underlying assets this year, providing them with a new channel to offload troubled debt, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.