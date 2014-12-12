BRIEF-Weiye Holdings says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Henan Weiye Construction Development entered into a share sale and purchase agreement to dispose of its 100% equity interest in Henan Huibang Property
Dec 12 Stratcorp Ltd
* H1 headline and diluted headline earnings/(loss) per share (0.30) cents versus (0.38) cents
* Revenue declined compared to previous period and total comprehensive loss increased from r408 000(august 2013) to r558 000 (august 2014)
* Management is looking at adapting current business model to include other sources of revenue to return this division to profitability in short term.
* No dividends were declared or paid to shareholders during period
* Estimated that potential further exposure in terms of legal expenditure to defend liability against selective empowerment investments limited and kose-kose investments limited is r250,000 and r350,000 respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
