July 23 STRATEC Biomedical AG : * Reports H1 sales of 69.1 million EUR, + 14.9 percent * Reports H1 EBIT of 11.2 million EUR, +36.0 percent * Reports H1 net profit of 9.6 million EUR, +47.3 percent * Says expects 2014 significant higher sales than in 2013, slightly higher EBIT