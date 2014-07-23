BRIEF-Prima Biomed says approval has been granted for third cohort of its phase i clinical trial for IMP321 in combination with KEYTRUDA
* Asx alert-approval received to commence 3rd cohort of melanoma trial-prr.ax
July 23 STRATEC Biomedical AG : * Reports H1 sales of 69.1 million EUR, + 14.9 percent * Reports H1 EBIT of 11.2 million EUR, +36.0 percent * Reports H1 net profit of 9.6 million EUR, +47.3 percent * Says expects 2014 significant higher sales than in 2013, slightly higher EBIT
margin Source text for Eikon:
* Asx alert-approval received to commence 3rd cohort of melanoma trial-prr.ax
* Zelda Therapeutics will partner with Chilean non-profit group Fundación Daya