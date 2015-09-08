Sept 8 Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc said affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII LP, the real estate fund of Blackstone Group LP, would buy the company and subsidiary Strategic Hotels Funding LLC in a deal valued at $6 billion including debt.

The offer of $14.25 per unit represents a premium of 4.8 percent to Strategic Hotels & Resorts' close on Friday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)