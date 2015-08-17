Aug 17 Luxury hotel owner Strategic Hotels &
Resorts Inc said it was exploring strategic
alternatives, including a sale, sending its shares up 4.5
percent in premarket trading.
The company, which has a market capitalization of about $3.8
billion, said on Monday it had hired J.P. Morgan as financial
adviser.
Strategic Hotels' portfolio comprises hotels such as
Marriott International Inc's Ritz-Carlton and JW
Marriott luxury brands.
Cascade Investment LLC, Strategic Hotels' second-largest
shareholder, said separately it had entered into a
"confidentiality and standstill agreement" with the company for
sharing certain non-public information. (1.usa.gov/1DXti9)
Bloomberg reported in July that Strategic Hotels had hired a
bank to help find a buyer and that Ebay Inc founder
Pierre Omidyar was among those interested.
Strategic Hotels' shares were trading up at $14.55 before
the bell.
Up to Friday's close of $13.92, the stock had risen about 7
percent since July 22, the day before the Bloomberg report.
