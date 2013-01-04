ZURICH Jan 4 Dental implant maker Straumann
said on Friday it appointed Marco Gadola as chief
executive as it seeks to improve its performance in increasingly
challenging dental implant markets.
Current CEO Beat Spalinger will be leaving the company,
Straumann said in a statement.
"The dental markets have become increasingly challenging,
squeezing topline and profitability ... to take the organization
forward requires specific leadership qualities and impulses at
top level, and we believe that Marco Gadola is the right person
to do this," Chairman Gilbert Achermann said in the statement.
Gadola had been Chief Financial Officer at logistics company
Panalpina since 2008, and had previously held the
position of CFO at Straumann from 2005.
