ZURICH, Feb 22 Swiss dental implant maker Straumann Holding AG is aiming to outpace the market in 2012 and has highlighted the United States and emerging markets as bright spots, though demand in Europe is still expected to remain sluggish.

The group expects its markets to grow at a low single-digit percentage rate on an aggregated and global basis this year before eventually growing in the high-single digits.

Net profit tumbled 46 percent to 71 million Swiss francs ($78 million) in 2011, missing expectations, as the strong franc weighed. Its bottom line was also hit by a writedown on its Japanese unit following the earthquake there last March.

Sales rose 4 percent in local currencies in the year as a whole, inching up 2 percent in the fourth quarter when sales slipped 3 percent in Europe, contrasting with a 12 percent rise in North America.

"The group expects challenging developments especially in Europe. Elsewhere, eg in the U.S. and emerging markets, the business outlook is slightly more optimistic," the group said.

Straumann is expecting its 2012 gross and operating profit margins to be in line with the prior year's levels.

In 2011, Straumann had a gross margin of 76.2 percent, down from 79.6 percent a year earlier. Its EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin was 11.5 percent, or 17.3 percent before one-offs, down from 22.3 percent in 2010.

Earlier this month, Swiss rival Nobel Biocare said it expects sales to grow between 2 and 4 percent and profit to be flat in 2012 after reporting fourth-quarter net profit which missed expectations.

The industry was hit hard during the economic downturn as patients put off non-urgent treatment generally not reimbursed by insurers, and the tough economic climate in Europe has been hindering a convincing recovery.

Analysts view the longer-term prospects for the sector as bright thanks to ageing populations, as well as an increased demand for the cosmetic advantages of implants and veneers. ($1 = 0.9107 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by David Holmes)