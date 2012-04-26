* Straumann Q1 sales 185 mln Sfr vs f'cast 187 mln

* Double-digit growth in N. America

* Europe and Asia sluggish

* Confirms guidance for markets to grow in low-single digit range

* Shares fall 0.9 pct, underperform sector index (Adds shares, analyst comment)

ZURICH, April 26 Swiss dental implant maker Straumann Holding AG said first-quarter sales slipped 2 percent as double-digit growth in North America failed to alleviate the pain of struggling markets in Europe and Asia.

Net revenue in the first quarter were 185 million Swiss francs ($202.9 million), falling slightly short of the 187 million francs average forecast by analysts in a Reuters' poll. In local currencies, sales inched up 1.6 percent.

The industry was hit hard during the economic downturn as patients put off expensive treatments generally not reimbursed by insurers.

"The sales growth of just 1.6 percent in local currencies clearly shows once again how difficult the dental implant markets are at the moment," analysts at banking group ZKB said in a note.

Shares in Straumann - whose rivals include Nobel Biocare Holding AG, which reports earnings on Friday - were trading down 0.9 percent by 0725 GMT, underperforming a 0.3 percent weaker European healthcare sector index.

Chief Executive Beat Spalinger said the developments in North America were "pleasing", but good growth in northern Europe failed to compensate for sluggish Spain and Italy.

"Consumer confidence is still fragile, particularly in Europe, and the gap has widened between markets in depressed economies and those in stable, more prosperous areas," Spalinger said in a statement.

Sales in North America rose 11 percent, compared with declines in Europe and Asia, which fell 6.5 percent and 2 percent respectively.

Straumann, which has also had to contend with the strong Swiss franc, said currency headwinds had eased and it expects the franc impact to be more or less neutral over the full year.

The Basel-based group reiterated its guidance for its markets to grow in a low-single digit range this year. ($1 = 0.9117 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and David Holmes)