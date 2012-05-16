ZURICH May 16 Straumann Holding AG said on Wednesday it would buy a 49 percent share in Brazil's Neodent for 260 million Swiss francs ($276.57 million) in cash as it seeks to ramp up its presence in the world's second biggest dental implant market.

The Swiss dental implant maker said the deal also gives it options to increase its stake to 100 percent over the next six years. ($1 = 0.9401 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)