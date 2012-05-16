Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
ZURICH May 16 Straumann Holding AG said on Wednesday it would buy a 49 percent share in Brazil's Neodent for 260 million Swiss francs ($276.57 million) in cash as it seeks to ramp up its presence in the world's second biggest dental implant market.
The Swiss dental implant maker said the deal also gives it options to increase its stake to 100 percent over the next six years. ($1 = 0.9401 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.