ZURICH, June 29 Straumann Group said it had won a patent dispute against Germany's nt-trading GmbH that was before a court in the United States.

It said nt-trading has agreed in an out-of-court settlement to remove its imitations of Straumann's implant abutments from the U.S. market and compensate Straumann for legal costs. It gave no financial details. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)