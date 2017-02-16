WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
ZURICH Feb 16 Straumann Chief Executive Marco Gadola is on the hunt for a 3D printing partner, saying on Thursday it is likely that the Swiss dental implant maker will reach distribution agreement over the next 12 months that includes a possible ownership stake.
"What we have to offer is a worldwide distribution network, especially when it comes to penetrating dentists' offices," Gadola said in an interview . "More and more dentists are looking at 3D printing in their own offices."
Gadola said fast-growing 3D printing applications for dentists is one of the few remaining gaps in the company's push to become what he calls a "total solutions" provider.
"The probability is rather high" that such a distribution pact will emerge over the next year, he said.
Straumann's full-year 2016 net income tripled to 230 million Swiss francs ($229 million), helped by a one-time tax gain related to the acquisition of Brazil's Neodent. It plans to pay a dividend of 4.25 francs per share.
($1 = 1.0043 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.