ZURICH Aug 20 Swiss dental implant maker
Straumann on Thursday raised its full-year guidance as
it posted a smaller than expected loss due to the purchase of
the remaining Neodent stake it did not already own.
The Basel-based firm said it made a loss of 0.7 million
Swiss francs ($724,637.68) in the first six months of 2015,
compared with the average forecast of a 4.2 million franc loss
in a Reuters poll.
Straumann raised its 2015 expectations to organic revenue
growth by a medium to higher single-digit percentage and an
operating profit (EBIT) margin in the low 20s, though the latter
aim assumes exchange rates remain more or less at first-half
levels.
Previous guidance was for medium single-digit organic
revenue growth and an operating profit margin of at least 20
percent.
($1 = 0.9660 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)