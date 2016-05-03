ZURICH May 3 Dental implant maker Straumann raised its full-year sales outlook due to strong first-quarter revenue growth in almost all regions and as changes in management in North America to focus on winning new customers was starting to pay off.

Straumann now expects full-year revenue to grow in the high-single digits, up from a forecast of mid-single digits, Chief Executive Officer Marco Gadola said on Tuesday.

That comes after the Swiss company reported sales in the first quarter rose 15 percent to 223 million Swiss francs ($233.85 million), just above analyst forecasts in a poll by Reuters.

Straumann posted 13 percent sales growth in Latin America as it weathered the economic crisis in Brazil by introducing new products and selling more of its premium dental implants in South America's largest country.

In North America, where revenue had been soft in the last half of 2015, the company changed its management to pursue new customers more aggressively, Gadola said. Starting in January, Straumann moved Guillaume Daniellot from Europe to lead the company's North American business.

"He refocused the organization to customer needs, and that's already starting to pay off," Gadola said. "It's not necessarily refocusing our relationship with our existing customers, it's more going for new business, encouraging our sales force to proactively approach new customers or prospects and successfully converting them from competitor products to Straumann products."

The shares were seen opening up 1.7 percent according to premarket indicators from Julius Baer.

Gadola plans to continue investing in strategic growth initiatives, but said the revenue growth and operational leverage he expects in the full year should still result in further improvements in Straumann's underlying operating profit margin for 2016. ($1 = 0.9536 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller, editing by Louise Heavens)